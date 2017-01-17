CityFibre to transform Stirling into Gigabit City

It will become the fourth city in Scotland to become a Gigabit City



CityFibre will connect the city of Stirling with high speed internet in partnership with MLL Telecoms, works will begin in June this year.

Initial development will take 14 months rolling out 20km of infrastructure spanning from Bannockburn to the Stirling Agricultural Centre.

The copper-free ultra-fast network will connect 30 Stirling Council sites including schools, libraries, offices and community facilities. The network will also provide further digital development, such as connecting mobile masts, smart CCTV and street lights.

The Gigabit City project launched in 2013 with CityFibre committing to connect UK businesses with Internet speeds of up to 1000Mbps. Other cities in the expansion include Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Leeds and Reading. Bracknell is the most recent.

Stirling council leader Johanna Boyd said: “Following a competitive tender process we have worked closely with MLL Telecom Ltd and CityFibre to ensure that Stirling’s needs are fully met through this project, not just today but well into the future. Our City Deal success has truly unlocked Stirling’s digital potential. We’ve been clear that we want Stirling to be one of the most digitally connected cities in Europe, and this project is an essential step in helping us realise that ambition.”

CityFibre’s head of regional development in Scotland James McClafferty added: “What’s more, as the project progresses we expect Stirling to benefit economically as the city becomes more competitive in terms of attracting new businesses, supporting growth amongst existing firms and creating jobs. We are already seeing this trend emerge in our Gigabit City projects across the UK and in others throughout the world.”