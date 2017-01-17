Vodafone: partner programme revamp due to ‘outdated’ system

This was the view of the operator’s partnerships and alliances director Nick Birtwistle

Vodafone has claimed the decision to revamp its partner programme was fuelled by its previous “outdated” system, leaving partners “ill-prepared” for the latest mobile services.

This was the view of the operator’s partnerships and alliances director Nick Birtwistle who spoke to Mobile News shortly before the latest system went live on January 1.

The platform scraps the original ‘Silver’, ‘Gold’ and ‘Platinum’ tiering in favour of one geared towards unified and total communications, with partners required to demonstrate the ability and expertise to sell across multiple product and service segments.

New levels, in order from bottom to top, are ‘Approved, ‘Specialist,’ ‘Advance’ and ‘Total Communications.’