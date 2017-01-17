Welcomm Communications founder Chris Stanton retires

Stanton had founded the O2 dealer in 1989 after spending 10 years in the Royal Navy

Welcomm Communications chairman and founder Chris Stanton has retired after 27 years at the Leicestershire-based O2 B2B dealer.

Stanton established Welcomm Communications in April 1989 after spending 10 years in the Royal Navy as a communications engineer. His main responsibilities as chairman included lead- ing the board of directors and senior managers while maintaining the company’s relationship with the mobile operator.

Milestones

Major milestones under Stanton’s leadership included the acquisition of Crown Mobile (2011) and Davison Communications (2013). The business was also awarded O2 Direct Partner Network status in 2015 before launching its own energy service last year.