2017 predictions: Onecom CEO Darren Ridge

Onecom CEO Darren Ridge tells Mobile News his thoughts on what might happen this year, including the increase of full fibre optic lines and how businesses will transform with the technology

It’s all about speed – most notably around the pace at which businesses react to a changing environment. Those which do adapt will survive. At the forefront will be the widespread adoption of full fibre broadband – increasingly a necessity.

Only two per cent of UK addresses are connected to a full fibre line, that figure will be a lot higher in 2017, supported by the investment in broadband infrastructure announced in the autumn statement. This has transformational potential, allowing firms to access more powerful cloud services and ability to evolve as technology does.

This will enable truly seamless remote working, driving efficiencies and cutting costs. It’s about laying the foundations for a shift in the way we work with digital partnerships central. The biggest challenge will be in ensuring businesses understand the benefits of adopting full fibre as part of a tailored UC package – bringing all their comms needs together and putting them in the best position to compete in a fast-moving future.