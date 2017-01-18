2017 predictions: Plan.com co-founder Keith Curran

Plan.com co-founder Keith Curran tells Mobile News his thoughts on what might happen this year, including a bright future for dealers embracing digital change

This year will witness the launch of a portal that will once again revolutionise the way that partners win business, service customers and manage their base – but in a whole new way. They will become THE essential tool within the dealer channel, evolving and replacing outdated ways of doing business rather than simply reproducing them online.

Dealers who embrace digital change and use it to drive and grow their business will flourish, while those who resist the change will flounder. VoIP will become fundamental to businesses of all size – with the biggest uptake among SMEs – and traditional mobile partners who start selling and servicing this market will generate significant revenue growth and increase business stability

Could Vodafone do a u-turn on their new partner programme?

IoT will continue to grow but predominantly in the Smart Home and Retail space. Consolidation will remain a buzzword in 2017, particularly within the Dealer channel, with some of the biggest names being bought by their rivals.