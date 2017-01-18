Daisy makes £3.5 million HP investment

The company has installed 6,000 HP computers throughout 13 of its sites

Daisy Group has invested more than £3.5 million into upgrading 13 of its sites with the latest technology hardware from Hewlett Packard.

Over 6,000 desktop computers have been installed throughout each area, also known as ‘nationwide work area recovery sites.’ Each provides Daisy Group partners with alternative work locations should a disaster occur at their regular base of operations. Installed hardware includes the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 mini Business PC and i7-6700 ‘Skylake’ chipset.

