Daisy makes £3.5 million HP investment

The company has installed 6,000 HP computers throughout 13 of its sites
Daisy Group has invested more than £3.5 million into upgrading 13 of its sites with the latest technology hardware from Hewlett Packard.
Over 6,000 desktop computers have been installed throughout each area, also known as ‘nationwide work area recovery sites.’ Each provides Daisy Group partners with alternative work locations should a disaster occur at their regular base of operations. Installed hardware includes the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 mini Business PC and i7-6700 ‘Skylake’ chipset.
Most advanced
The company claims it will allow all of its customers using the centres access to the ‘most advanced hardware available.’ Daisy head of of business continuity operations Les Price said: “The level and quality of service that we are able to provide to our customers in their time of need is of the upmost importance to us.
“Partnering with HP to roll out the same capable and robust hardware to every one of our sites ensures our customers are provided with the best possible back up and support, when they need it most.”