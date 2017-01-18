Daisy promotes Andrew Pring to new director role

Pring replaces Jeff Palmer as vendor alliances and supply chain services director

Daisy Group has promoted former Partner Services sales director Andrew Pring to the role of vendor alliances and supply chain services director.

Pring, who has been at the company since November 2015, replaces Jeff Palmer who has taken on a new position as group sales director at Timico.

He is charged with building and maintaining relationships with partners and leading sales, marketing, product design, product support, finance and logistics operations.