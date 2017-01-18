Daisy promotes Andrew Pring to new director role

Pring replaces Jeff Palmer as vendor alliances and supply chain services director
Daisy Group has promoted former Partner Services sales director Andrew Pring to the role of vendor alliances and supply chain services director.
Pring, who has been at the company since November 2015, replaces Jeff Palmer who has taken on a new position as group sales director at Timico.
He is charged with building and maintaining relationships with partners and leading sales, marketing, product design, product support, finance and logistics operations.
Pring’s previous role at the telecoms provider saw him manage the accounts of OEM and reseller partners.
Daisy Group chief digital officer Nathan Marke said: “Andrew has been extremely successful as sales director in our partner services division for the last 18 months.
“I’m expecting him to drive growth and to continue to make an even greater contribution as he heads up our supply chain and vendor alliances business.”