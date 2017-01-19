2017 predictions: Excalibur CEO James Phipps

Excalibur CEO James Phipps tells Mobile News his thoughts on what might happen this year, including movements by the major networks and BlackBerry’s presence in the B2B space

What an interesting year and 2017 will prove to be no different. I suspect Three and O2 will have strategic challenges ahead from the failed takeover and EE and Vodafone will continue to improve on their network quality dominance.

With big fixed line players like Avaya struggling and the potential break up of BT Openreach, the marketplace will be ripe for new converged service providers to step in.

The dominance of Apple in the marketplace will start to weaken and BlackBerry’s presence in B2B is disappearing. The search for product innovation alongside relevant pricing will help the likes of Samsung as well as bring nostalgic brands such as Nokia back.