2017 predictions: Genuine Solutions sales and purchasing director Bav Majithia

Genuine Solutions sales and purchasing director Bav Majithia tells Mobile News his thoughts on what might happen this year, including the significance of wearables in our lives and the evolution of Internet of Things

We believe that the overall marketplace will continue to grow and develop as manufacturers continue to compete for share of wallet by introducing new innovative products.

Wearables will start to play a more significant role in our lives and the world of the Internet of Things will start to evolve with the introduction of new concepts and technologies.

As the demand continues for the latest and greatest so does the requirement for recycling end of life and obsolete products and so we believe that this market will continue to grow and consolidate.