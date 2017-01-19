2017 predictions: UTL managing director Claire Walters

UTL managing director Claire Walters, tells Mobile News her thoughts on what might happen this year, including how vital a fast turnaround from high street retailers will be to networks

As mobile networks continue to focus on customer retention and driving up net promoter scores (NPS) to win in a highly competitive market, they will need to deliver excellent and differentiated services to more demanding consumers. Digital disruption of services will therefore continue at pace.

In logistics this will mean consumers want flexible, multi-channel options with fast, high quality service, and the ability to order up until midnight and have their phones delivered to where they are the next morning. Collaboration by mobile networks will extend from network sharing into the supply chain during 2017.

The need for high quality and fast turnaround service on the high street will increase –consumers will not be willing to be separated from their phones for longer than a couple of hours to allow traditional back to base repair.

Consumers have a lot of choice on the high street, so differentiating repairs by networks and manufacturers against the proliferation of grey market offerings will be critical. All networks have a strong presence on the high street, where they will increasingly offer immediate service and repair solutions.

This year will see Sky extend their reach in mobile, challenging the networks through a strong focus on data services.