Giffgaff offers free Samsung Gear Fit2 with S7 edge

The promotion starts today and will end February 28

Giffgaff is bundling a free Samsung Gear Fit2 with every Galaxy S7 edge starting today (January 19), the promotion ends February 28.

The fitness tracker is worth £179 which features an embedded GPS and a heart rate monitor. It has a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by a 1GHz dual-core processor with 512MB of RAM.

It has 4GB of in-built memory and comes in two sizes – a small band, which weighs 28g, and a larger version, which weighs 30g. It runs on the open-source Tizen operating system and can connect to both Android and iOS devices.

The Fit2 can also be used for notifications (SNS, call, email, applications, schedule) and as a standalone music player.

The S7 edge is available pre-paid for £579 or on contracts starting from £27.50 per month (£25 upfront) on a 24 month contract. Colours available include: black onyx, gold platinum, pink gold and coral blue.