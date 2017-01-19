LG teases G6 Mobile World Congress launch

The Korean manufacturer teased the launch on its Facebook page

LG has teased the unveiling of the G6 smartphone after sending out invites for its event at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

The South Korean manufacturer posted the invitations on its Facebook page on January 18, which confirm the launch date as February 26 at 12pm local time.

It is accompanied by the tagline ‘See More, Play More.’ Rumours suggest the smartphone will cost more than £500, a quad HD display, metallic body, a Snapdragon 820 processor and 32GB of internal storage.

Last year’s MWC saw the smartphone maker launch its current flagship the LG G5 to an audience of around 500.

Huawei also confirmed it will launch a product at MWC after teasing the new P10 handset.