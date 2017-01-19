Poor signal loses business for shopping centres

One in four UK shoppers would leave a shopping centre due to poor mobile or WiFi signal

UK shoppers would leave a shopping centre if a poor mobile or WiFi signal is apparent on the premises.

This is according to a survey conducted by Global Wireless Solutions (GWS) on 2000 people in 100 shopping centres across 10 UK cities. GWS also conducted a signal test at these locations with an iPhone 6s.

Almost a quarter of patrons would leave a shopping centre if a poor mobile or WiFi signal is discovered. Signal levels drop 20-30db (decibels) on average inside shopping centres compared to outside. Around 87 per cent of shoppers surveyed used a connected smart device on their last shopping trip.

38 per cent of shoppers use smart devices to compare prices online when inside. Social media was used by 30 per cent and messaging friends for advice is at 23 per cent.

MetroCentre and Trafford Centre are the best for mobile signal, followed by Meadowhall, Liverpool ONE and Merry Hill.

Rounding off the list: Bluewater, Westfield Stratford City Lakeside and Selfridges.

The worst performing shopping centre is St David’s Centre in Cardiff, with stuttering data speeds and poor connection reliability.

GWS CEO Paul Carter said: “Our tests show operators, retailers and shopping centre owners can clearly do more to deliver a more consistent service across the country. Retail sales around the Christmas season account for a large part of yearly sales and now Valentine’s Day, another large shopping period, is fast approaching; they need to be doing everything they can to encourage shopper footfall.”