Sylvia Chind departs as Three head of devices and products

She had been at the operator since 2004 when she joined as handset product manager

Three head of devices and products Sylvia Chind has departed after spending more than 13 years with the operator.

The network confirmed to Mobile News that Chind has left the business completely, with a search for her replacement currently in process. She entered the role in August 2014 an was responsible for managing Three’s product portfolio alongside building and developing relationships with manufacturers.

Chind had joined Three in 2004 as a handset product manager before taking on further roles as global vendor manager, head of branded handsets and head of devices. She was previously O2 vendor manager between 2000 and 2004.

A Three spokesperson said: “Sylvia Chind has left her role as head of devices at Three UK. She made a big contribution to our business during her time in the role adding many new devices to our portfolio. We are now recruiting for a replacement.”