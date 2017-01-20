2017 predictions: Rainbow Communications sales director Stuart Carson

Rainbow Communications sales director Stuart Carson (pictured left) tells Mobile News his thoughts on what might happen this year, including the end of ISDN and PSTN lines, and what it means for businesses

With the increasing power, usability and applications of the modern smartphone alongside growing 4G coverage, your fixed line and mobile number will act as one. Cloud technologies are going to make the business world easier to manage from your phone accessing your CRM, voicemail, files and allowing remote collaboration.

The end of ISDN and PSTN lines in 2020 alongside the rapid growth of VoIP telephony solutions will create a major growth in convergence and unified communication over the next 12 months.

We also expect to see virtual reality (VR) move more into the fore. Smart businesses will lever this technology alongside the 360-camera to give their customers a submersive experience or tours of their properties and services, imagine checking out your next Airbnb using VR.

These advancements are being made through the improvements and miniaturisation of processors, antennas and battery life; making the mobile even more indispensable as it becomes more adept at performing activities usually reserved to office-based equipment.

Finally we hope to see all networks adopt a geographic measure of coverage, as opposed to population based, enabling businesses to choose a network that will keep them connected on the move.