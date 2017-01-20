2017 predictions: Voice Mobile MD Ian Watson

Voice Mobile managing director Ian Watson tells Mobile News his thoughts on what might happen this year, including consolidation after the Three/O2 merger and the next iPhone

It will be interesting to see how the industry continues to consolidate following the collapse of the Three/O2 merger. The latter has also lost the emergency services contract and I think it will only be a matter of time before they find a new home.

The next iPhone is said to be a significant step forward so it will be interesting see if they deliver. If Apple does not produce the handset the public expects, Samsung, Sony, Google and the new entrants from China will continue to take a bigger share of the UK market.

EE and BT will start to combine their products which should benefit both their customers and partners. Mobile connectivity products will continue to thrive, which should open some fantastic opportunities for the channel. It will also be interesting to see the advances in VR technology. It will be the year of consolidation and the unified connectivity of everything.