Carphone opens pre-orders for exclusive peach cloud A3 and A5

The devices will officially launch February 3

Carphone Warehouse has opened pre-orders for the peach cloud Samsung Galaxy A3 and A5, as well as its black sky, blue mist and gold sand versions.

Both will be available on a range of tariffs, the A3 is available with no upfront cost from £21.50 per month. The A5 can be picked up with no upfront cost for £25.50 per month on iD Mobile.

The new 2017 A3 and A5 feature a ‘always-on-display’, improved camera and battery capacity. Both also feature metal frames and glass bodies.

The A3 and A5 were unveiled earlier this month (January 2) and both will also be available on EE, O2 and Vodafone. Pre-orders can be made at the Carphone Warehouse website, the official launch will be February 3.