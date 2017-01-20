Exclusive: Welcomm founder Chris Stanton guilty of criminal damage

A restraining order was also placed on Stanton by Northampton Magistrates Court

Former Welcomm Communications chairman and founder Christopher Stanton has been fined nearly £5,000 after being found guilty on two charges of criminal damage.

Stanton, 59, from Market Harborough, had vandalised the car of former Welcomm Communications sales manager Suzanne Brogan on December 29 2014.

The final hearing was completed on January 13 this year at Northampton Magistrates Court, where a restraining order was placed on Stanton. He faces up to five years of imprisonment if he breaches any part of it.

Northampton Magistrates also fined him £4,615 and ordered Stanton to pay court costs of £1,200 alongside a victim surcharge of £120.

The final hearing came a month after Stanton announced his retirement from Welcomm just 27 years after he founded the O2 dealer.

Mobile News has contacted Stanton for a comment.