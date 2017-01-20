Samsung to reveal Note7 findings at press conference on January 23

Device was permanently pulled from sale following reported incidents of them overheating and catching fire

Samsung will announce the cause of the Galaxy Note7 incidents during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea on Monday.

Executives from the manufacturer, as well as independent expert organisations who conducted their own investigations, will share their findings.

In addition, Samsung will announce a “quality enhancement plan” where it will discuss new measures the company has implemented in response to the incidents.

Catching fire

The Galaxy Note7 was unveiled in August but Samsung recalled 2.5 million handsets on September 2 following reports of the device overheating and catching fire.

Replacements were issued from September 19, which the manufacturer claimed were safe. More than 45,000 had been sold in Europe through pre-orders.

However, more reports of Note7 safety issues emerged, with Samsung announcing on October 11 that it was ending all production of the device.

Three days later, it forecasted that third quarter profits would be hit by £4.4 billion as a result of discontinuing the smartphone.

Galaxy S8 launch?

The press conference comes just weeks as it reportedly prepares to unveil its new Galaxy S8 and S8 flagship smartphones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.