Samsung rolls out Android Nougat for S7 and S7 edge

The Android 7.0 update boasts faster speeds and a host of new features for Android devices

Samsung has begun (January 17) rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to the S7 and S7 edge.

Nougat is the latest Android update from Google offering quicker speeds and new features for the latest Android devices. New features include a revamped quick panel with more detail in notifications, cutting down the need to open most notifications.

Multi-window has been improved to be more easily adjusted in screen view. Users can now access seven apps while in multi-window mode.

Four ‘Performance Modes’ have been added. Optimised Mode extends battery life and enhances speed, while Game Mode provides a game launcher for seamless switching of apps. Entertainment Mode enhances sound and image quality, and finally High Performance enables the highest display setting.

Samsung Pass also comes with the update, allowing users to use their fingerprint t log into selected websites and apps. The feature will soon be expanded to support mobile banking integration.

The following devices will be updated within the first half of 2017: Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and S6 edge Plus, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock), Galaxy A3, and Galaxy A8.

The update was officially launched August 22, 2016 with Google Nexus devices being the first to receive it.