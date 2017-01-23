Samsung admits Note7 battery faults

Investigation by the Korean manufacturer concludes the battery was the cause of the Note7 incidents

Samsung has admitted faulty batteries caused the Note7 to catch on fire, in a press conference today (January 23).

The announcement comes three months after Samsung pulled the Note7 from production (October 11). Samsung tested 30,000 batteries and 200,000 assembled devices, putting the task to 700 researchers and engineers.

The manufacturer also added independent investigations from UL, Exponent and TUV Rheinland. All three firms concluded the batteries caused the Note7 incidents, Samsung said in a statement: “Nonetheless, we provided the target for the battery specifications for the innovative Note7, and we are taking responsibility for our failure to ultimately identify and verify the issues arising out of battery design and manufacturing process prior to the launch of the Note7.”

Incidents of the Note7 catching fire was reported all around the world. Airlines across the world have banned passengers from carrying the device onboard due to fear of safety. Qantas, Jetstar, Virgin Australia, Singapore Airlines, Air Berlin and Lufthansa are amongst those who had imposed the restrictions.

The firm said it has recovered 96 per cent of the 3.06 million Note7 devices sold.

Samsung forecasts profits to be hit by £4.4 billion as a result of discontinuing its Note7 smartphone.