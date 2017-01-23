Samsung Galaxy S8 will miss MWC 2018

Samsung president of mobile business DJ Koh made the announcement after admitting Note7 battery faults



Samsung will not be unveiling the Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year, according to Samsung president of mobile communications business DJ Koh.

Traditionally the firm used MWC as the platform to launch its premium Galaxy S series. The trade show begins February 27 – March 2. Koh made not indication of when the S8 will be launched, analysts expect sales to begin in April.

The announcement was made in a press conference today (January 23) where Samsung concluded the Note7 incidents were caused by battery issues. Koh told reporters at a press briefing: “The lessons of this incident are deeply reflected in our culture and process, Samsung Electronics will be working hard to regain consumer trust.”