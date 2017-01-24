Aberdeen joins CityFibre’s Gigabit City network

The Scottish city will get fibre-optic broadband speeds of up to 125Mbps as part of the upgrade

Aberdeen has become the latest UK city to get broadband speeds of up to 125Mbps after being connected to CityFibre’s Gigabit City fibre optic broadband network.

Over 100 public buildings, including schools and libraries, will be able to take advantage from the new broadband infrastructure. London-based CityFibre claims the installation will deliver cost-savings and improvements to public WiFi and classroom services.

The Gigabit City project launched in 2013 with CityFibre committing to connect UK businesses with internet speeds of up to 125Mbps. Other cities in the expansion include Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Leeds, Reading, Bracknell and Stirling.

CityFibre head of regional development James McClafferty said: “Transforming Aberdeen into a Gigabit City has been a truly collaborative process, working with a range of strategic partners to enable access to next-generation digital connectivity for businesses, organisations, and public sites across the city.