iD Mobile hits half a million contract customer milestone

Carphone Warehouse MVNO reaches landmark just 20 months after launching

iD Mobile has achieved a base of half-a-million contract customers since launching in May 2015.

The Carphone Warehouse MVNO, which runs off the Three mobile network, has acquired 250,000 new contract customers in less than eight months.

Last month, Dixon Carphone Group chief executive Seb James claimed that iD Mobile had become the fastest growing MVNO in UK history, attracting 450,000 subscribers since launch.

It claims it was the first UK operator to introduce ‘Data Rollover’ for its customers automatically and at no extra cost. This is available on all iD GoTo plans and enables them to carry over unused data to the following month.

Earlier this month it launched the ‘Data Cushion’ offer with selected contract handset deals. This sees customers automatically receive an emergency 10GB 4G data allowance that they can use at any point of their contract.

‘Value for money’

iD Mobile general manager Adam Dunlop said: “Our aim is to address customer needs in new and innovative ways, while always offering great value for money on 4G data with our SIM only deals or the latest handsets.

“The first half a million contract customers is just the start from iD and we will shortly be announcing some exciting new developments to add to our offer for both new and existing customers.”