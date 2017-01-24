O2 and BAE Systems sign partnership upping cyber security

O2 customers will be provided access to the Managed Security Services and Cyber Technical Service capabilities available from BAE Systems



O2 has signed a partnership with BAE Systems gaining ‘device to cloud’ cyber security proposition for enterprise customers.

The network claims this will be the “UK’s first truly integrated network”, that brings together mobile, fixed and Wi-Fi networks on a single platform. It can operate as a stand-alone security solution or in conjunction with the O2 Gateway proposition.

This partnership will provide O2 customers with access to the Managed Security Services and Cyber Technical Service capabilities from BAE Systems.

The operator is the only UK network achieve government defined CAS(T) certification, and has been ranked number one for customer service satisfaction by Ofcom, seven years in a row.

O2 managing director Billy D’Arcy said: “This partnership enables us to expand our security offering, providing access to BAE Systems unparalleled cyber security expertise to help customers further mitigate risk, prevent fraud and provide more security for their own customers.”

BAE Systems applied intelligence general manager EMEA Dr Scott Mcvicar added: “Our enterprise managed security solution protects any internet enabled device, and always has a human in the loop when it comes to threat detection and remediation. This ensures we can help to identify threats for O2 customers before they become business critical issues.”