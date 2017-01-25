Norfolk Pub becomes first Community Hub

The Wortwell Bell Inn has become the first community hub to be connected to Vodafone’s Community Indoor Sure Signal (CISS) bringing 3G cellular signal to it’s staff and customers.

The pub on the outskirts of Harleston in South Norfolk is the first of 100 community hubs up and down the country that is the focus of the CISS programme.

Femtocell units, similar to that used in their Rural Open Sure Signal programme, has been used for the role out of the CISS programme after their successful use to bring 3G coverage to 84 rural not-spots across the country.

3G signal is provided via the units that are the size of a domestic broadband router and can provide a signal to everyone in the pub, village hall, community centre or any other building that it is in when hooked up to a broadband line.

Vodafone UK Chief Technology Officer Jorge Fernandes said “Community hubs like pubs and village halls, across the UK play an important part in rural life and supporting the local economy.

“We want to ensure all our customers can enjoy the benefits of mobile connectivity wherever they are.”

The Wortwell Bell Inn Landlord Chris Shore said “The Vodafone Sure Signal unit is benefitting both our customers and our business.

“As keeping in touch is so important to everyone these days, having a reliable 3G signal is fantastic for our village pub.”