Furious Vodafone dealers hit out after connection bonuses scrapped

The scrapped bonuses applied to all new connections until April, with incentives ranging between £30 to £150 per subscription

Furious Vodafone dealers have threatened to churn connections to rival networks after having connection bonuses scrapped until April.

Partners told Mobile News the incentive ranged from £30 to £150 per subscription, with some claiming they had received no explanation as to why this had been scrapped.

Those dealers affected are believed to be below the mobile operator’s ‘Total Communications’ partner status, and had been notified by their account managers.