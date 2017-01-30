Mdee appoints Michelle Berry as business manager

She spent 18 years at Orange and Alexandra McGurk joins as a business development executive

Mdee has appointed former Orange channel manager Michelle Berry as business manager for operations as it looks to continue its drive for service excellence and business growth.

Berry spent 18 years at Orange, a decade of which was as a channel manager, overseeing the indirect channel operational team, supporting the operator’s retail stores, specialist retailers, dealers and distributors.

The first seven years of her career at Orange was spent as a supervisor in the finance/commissions and sales ledger teams. In the final 12 months she worked within the sales transformation programme, leading the indirect channel key initiatives with indirect channel business stakeholders.

Alexandra McGurk has also joined the EE airtime distributor as an office-based business development executive.

She has amassed seven years of sales and leadership experience, holding business development manager positions for the past 12 months at security service supplier CE Security and Ensign Group, which provides specialist services to the NHS supporting vulnerable patients.

Mdee managing director Tanny Jeffrey (pictured) said: “Mdee has benefitted significantly from the efficiencies of our JEM system (partner portal) and this has resulted in us being able to re-focus admin and operational resource towards a more partner and business development-focused team.

“I am excited about the recent recruitment and confident that the enhanced team will support our drive for service excellence and business growth.”