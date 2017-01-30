Operators accused of negligence and mistrust over billing issues

Analysts warn customers will move to rival networks if problems aren’t addressed immediately

UK operators have been labelled ‘negligent’ by industry analysts following Ofcom’s decision to fine EE £2.7 million over recent billing issues.

Ofcom issued the penalty this month after EE incorrectly billed 32,000 subscribers who called its customer services line while roaming the EU. This led to incorrect charges of more than £245,000.The regulator also fined the operator £1 million in July 2015 for failing to handle complaints adequately.

The recent action follows Vodafone’s £4.6 million fine in October after it encountered problems migrating 28.5 million customer accounts from seven billing platforms to one. It resulted in various customers being charged incorrectly or placed on the wrong tariff.