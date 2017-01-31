MakeTheAirFair petition closes with over 170,000 signatures

The petition calling on Ofcom to cap spectrum auctions gained support from Government and the public.

The MakeTheAirFair campaign petition has closed today with the number of signatures from the public reaching 178,938.

Led by Three UK with TalkTalk, the campaign calls on Ofcom to regulate the airwaves to ensure that no matter who their network provider is, consumers can benefit from more choice, improved performance, faster speeds at lower prices.

After two months of public consultation, the campaign will now encourage consumers to contact their elected representatives to ensure Ofcom introduce a 30 per cent cap in the next mobile spectrum auction.

Three UK CEO Dave Dyson said: “Both the UK Government and consumers have expressed concerns over the state of the UK mobile market.

“A fairer allocation of spectrum is the only measure that will ensure a sustainable model for competition and investment that will deliver innovation, value and choice.”

“The UK needs world class digital infrastructure but right now it’s bottom of the class.