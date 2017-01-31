Onecom enters Northern Ireland with £5m investment

The Vodafone partner expects to employ 30 at its new Belfast office within five years

Onecom has invested £5 million into new premises in Belfast, bringing the total number of regional offices it operates to 12.

The new premises is based in Arthur Street and will be led by head of mobile sales Paul Lawther who was previously Rainbow Communications head of mobile sales between March 2013 and December last year.

He is joined by business development managers Stuart Lunn, Mark Fraser and Darren Brown. The Vodafone Total Communications partner, who currently has more than 325,000 mobile connections, expects to employ 30 at the office within five years. It is Onecom’s first base in Northern Ireland.

Headquartered near Fareham in Hampshire, Onecom operates from 12 regional offices throughout the UK and currently employs more than 400 staff.

Onecom sales director Jason Waterworth said: “Onecom has achieved significant growth by investing in our people and processes, and by delivering great customer service. We are committing to Belfast for the long term, with the aim of being the largest and fastest growing independent provider of communications in Northern Ireland.”

He added: “Northern Ireland is a market with a great history of entrepreneurs building high quality businesses, it continues to attract high levels of investment from international companies and it has an unrivalled talent pool, all of which makes it very attractive for Onecom’s future growth plans.”