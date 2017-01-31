True Telecom sets sights on £10m turnover

Turnover milestone to be reached through launch of new hosted fixed line plans

True Telecom is aiming to more than double turnover to £10 million by the end of 2017, driven by launching new hosted fixed line plans.

These will replace present offerings. Hosted products are cloud based and eliminate the need for physical cable installations on a premise. Incoming and outgoing calls are managed through a data centre off-site.

Future proof

The Kent-based dealer is looking to future-proof itself as public switched telephone networks (PSTN) and integrated services digital networks (ISDN) will be switched off by BT in 2025.

It has added 12,000 connections over the past 12 months to increase this base to 17,000, with plans to hit the 100,000 milestone by 2019, while also investing £7 million to improve customer service, consultancy, recruitment and staff development.

Around 100 staff will be recruited this year, taking total headcount to 220. Half of the new additions will work to grow hosted sales. Negotiations are ongoing for a new head office with the aim to move by summer 2017. A revamped website will also be launched to aid marketing plans and help customers manage bills online.

True Telecom chief executive officer Stuart Griffiths (pictured) said: “We want to be at the £10 million revenue mark by the end of 2017, which is in line with projections. We’ve got a proven formula that works.

Not frightened of change

“If we get future customers on hosted plans I think we’ll be future proofing a large portion of the SME market as well as ourselves.

“There are some companies that are frightened of change but we’re hungry enough to make those changes for customers and the business.”