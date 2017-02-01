PRS Telecom agrees two-year deal with Rhyl FC

The dealer will have its logo on the Welsh team’s home and away kit with branding featuring heavily at a 3,000 capacity stadium

PRS Telecom has signed a two-year deal to become the main official sponsor of Rhyl Football Club.

The B2B dealer, which was established in 2004 and is headquartered in Mold, Flintshire, had its logo on the Welsh Premier League club’s home and away kit in time for the televised Welsh FA Cup match at Caernarfon Town on January 28.

Its branding also features heavily at Rhyl’s Belle Vue stadium, which can accommodate up to 3,000 spectators.

Vantruck, a company that supplied vehicles during the London 2012 Olympic Games, had been the football club’s main shirt sponsor since August 2013.

PRS has a base of 3,500 mobile connections across the O2, EE and Vodafone networks and in November made Chiltern-based B2B dealer DS Chiltern its first acquisition in its 12-year history.

It is now targeting a further two acquisitions this year and will soon move its office in Chesham to a new larger 1,000 square foot premises, with three sales roles to be filled.

Pillar of the community

PRS Telecom CEO Paddy Gill (left) said: “Rhyl Football Club is steeped in history and has a well-earned reputation as a pillar of the local community.

“The opportunity to support Rhyl FC was irresistible and we look forward to developing our professional relationship not only with the club but with the community and its loyal supporters.”