TalkTalk CEO Dido Harding to step down in May

TalkTalk chief executive Dido Harding will step down in May after spending seven years with the telecoms firm.

The company was swift to announce founder Sir Charles Dunstone will become executive chairman after stepping down as chairman of Dixons Carphone in May 2016.

Baroness Harding said she wanted to focus more on her public services activities.

“Between now and May, we will work together on a handover that maintains focus on this year’s performance and enables the new team to prepare for the next financial year and beyond,” she said.

Harding was appointed in October 2010 and was at the helm when hackers attacked TalkTalk’s website in 2015, stealing confidential customer data. The firm estimated the cyber-attack cost it £42 million.

The company was subsequently fined £400,00 for poor website security, the largest fine given by The Information Commissioner’s Office.

Harding revealed hacker’s sent her a ransom email over the cyber attacks demanding money.

Third quarter results were also posted revealing group revenue has fallen from £459 million to £435 million year-on-year.

Sir Charles said Baroness Harding had: “helped transform TalkTalk into a much stronger business, I’m excited at the prospect of spending more time on TalkTalk.