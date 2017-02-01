Unlockd adds two new executives to the team

The additions to the leadership team will be based in Unlockd’s London office.



Jonathan ‘JC’ Oliver and Matt Von der Mulhll have joined mobile platform Unlockd as the Global Chief Creative Officer and Chief Revenue Officer respectively.

Oliver (pictured), an award-winning digital creative, strategist, evangelist and investor will use his 25 years of global media experience as he takes over the strategic direction that Unlockd will take on in the future.

Von der Muhll has worked for Unlockd since 2015 leading the companies commercial revenue strategy as a seed investor and will draw on that experience in his new role which he starts this month.

Unlockd CEO and co-founder Matt Berriman said: “These two new roles continue to reflect the rapid growth journey that Unlockd has been on over the last year.

“Attracting and retaining world class talent in the business is a priority for us and I am thrilled that JC will be joining our team and Matt is expanding into a new and integral role.”

Unlockd provide discounts on their customers mobile phone bill, free additional data or other rewards by viewing full screen adverts on their phones and is in partnership with Tesco mobile.

Unlockd Global CCO James ‘JC’ Oliver said: “I am excited to be joining a trailblazer like Unlockd.

We are going to take creativity to new levels developing rich connections and experiences between people and their favourite brands – and rewarding both for doing so”

Unlockd CRO Matt Von der Muhll: “I am a true supporter of companies that are leading innovation in market segments through game-changing technologies, and I’m proud to be part of the team that is pushing through boundaries and revolutionising the industry.”