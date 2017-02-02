Charles Dunstone steps down as Dixons Carphone chairman

He will be replaced by deputy chairman Ian Livingston at the end of April

Carphone Warehouse founder Charles Dunstone has stepped down from Dixons Carphone to become TalkTalk executive chairman following Dido Harding’s decision to leave as chief executive.

Harding announced her departure yesterday (February 1), with Dunstone’s new role becoming active in May this year. She claimed the desire to focus more on public service activities was the main influence behind her decision. Harding has been at TalkTalk for seven years. She will be succeeded by Tristia Harrison in May who has been TalkTalk Consumer MD since 2014.

Dunstone will remain as a senior advisor to Dixons Carphone, whilst Ian Livingston will succeed as chairman at the end of April. Livingston was deputy chairman at the retail group since 2015. The company was founded by Dunstone in 1989.

Commenting on his departure, Dunstone said: “I founded Carphone Warehouse 27 years ago and it remains a very important part of my life.

“We have built a very strong management team and I have great confidence in their ability, so I know that the company has an exciting future. I remain a committed shareholder and, in my new role as a senior advisor, I will continue to take an active interest in the business and look forward to seeing many colleagues throughout the year.

“I am delighted that Ian has agreed to take on the role of Chairman. He knows the company and the industry very well, is well-liked and respected by our management team and has been a voice of experience and support to the company since he joined our Board.”