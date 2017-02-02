O2 expands into car insurance with O2 Drive

The network is the first UK operator to move into the car insurance space

O2 has launched car insurance proposition O2 Drive making it the first network to move into the space.

The operator will partner with Junction to offer the new car insurance offering. Customers can enjoy benefits including car servicing, maintenance and safer driving tips – all via the O2 Drive mobile app. Existing O2 customers have the potential to get better car insurance rates, when signing up for O2 Drive.

Junction has penned partnerships in past with the likes of Santander and Lloyds Banking Group to offer car insurance propositions.

O2 digital director David Plumb said: “Based on the excellent feedback we’ve had so far for O2 Drive, the Box on Board proposition was created to further simplify the challenges of owning and driving a car safely. It unites our award-winning customer experience with our expertise in mobile to create a more personalised service – insuring people for who they are and rewarding them as they drive.”

Junction managing director Gary Duggan added: “The customer is at the core of all of the products that we launch, including O2 Drive and O2 Drive – Box on Board. We will reward their loyalty to O2 with offers and services, and address the needs of individual customers, offering them an unprecedented level of service.”