Alcatel takes third in UK smartphone market

The manufacturer has overtaken the likes of LG, Sony and HTC

Alcatel has gained 10.5 per cent market share in the UK leapfrogging the likes of LG, Sony and HTC.

The smartphone manufacturer’s UK and Ireland country director William Paterson revealed the figures, taken from analysts GfK, to Mobile News. It means the company is now number three across feature phones and smartphones overall, first in the feature phone market and third in smartphones. A year ago saw the business stand outside the top five.

Paterson attributed the growth to its Idol 4 VR handset and its Alcatel’s ‘Tech Team,’ 12 employees dedicated to explaining the latest Alcatel products to retail partners. He told Mobile News: “The Idol 4 was our first VR product, which helped us take a new market. It positioned our brand very differently and made us the only mid-tier manufacturer to offer such a product at an affordable price.

“We established our tech team in April and this really helped boost our relationships with retail staff. They were able to really explain the Alcatel brand to partners, which really helped boost our presence and awareness to customers.”

Paterson also revealed a new distribution deal with Exertis signed in November helped increase its B2B presence from 250 partners at the end of 2015 to a current total of 300. Other B2B relationships include Data Select, Tech Data, Brightstar and Ingram.