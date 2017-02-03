New Galaxy A Series is Available now

Samsung’s Galaxy A3 and A5 are now available to purchase in the UK.

The mid range handsets come in two sizes, the A3 features a 4.7 inch screen and the A5 features a 5.2 inch screen both of which are Super AMOLED.

Both devices fun Android Marshmallow and feature enhanced front and rear cameras as auto focus speeds and low light conditions images have been improved.

The A5 has a 16MP camera on the front and the rear and the A3 has a 13MP image on the back and an eight MP camera on the front.

Under the screen the A5 has three GB of RAM and 32GB of storage powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and the A3 has two GB of RAM and 16GB of storage behind a 2,350 mAh with both featuring Micro SD slots for additional storage.

Both devices are available in Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Peach Cloud and is stocked by all the major carriers.