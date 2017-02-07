Olive gains Platinum Cloud Service Provider status from Mitel

Leading Vodafone partner becomes first UK company to hold company’s highest accreditation for the technology

Olive Communications has been awarded Platinum Cloud Service Provider status from Mitel, becoming the only UK company to hold its highest accreditation for the cloud.

Channel partners who demonstrate increased commitment to Mitel in terms of portfolio breadth, certification and revenues can achieve a higher status within the programme as Silver, Gold or Platinum Partners.

Higher status provides partners with a number of benefits, including greater profit building opportunities through more aggressive margins, comp-elling rebate programs, access to co-marketing funds and incentives.

These level designations are based on purchase volume, sales and technical certification credentials, customer reference and demonstration capacities.

Leader

Olive enterprise director Nick Beardsley (pictured) said: “This is a fantastic accolade which demonstrates our commitment to customer excellence and provides market recognition for being the leader in the provision and management of cloud communication solutions.

“Our brand in this area is going from strength to strength and this accreditation will help us to continue to show meaningful market differentiation and value.”

Mitel UK vice president Simon Skellon added: “As businesses transition to cloud based communications they look for valued suppliers and partners that provide the right solution for their unique requirements. This accreditation recognises Olive’s focus, training and expertise in Mitel Cloud solutions for the benefit of its customers.”

Cloud event

Olive is hosting its latest ‘World Cloud’ breakfast event at Mitel’s head offices in London on March 2, which will explore the benefits of the technology for customers, employees and partners.

Craig Robinson, a director at independent consultancy firm StableLogic, has been announced as a guest speaker. The firm has global unified communications and contact centre expertise.

He will discuss the effects of globalisation and how leading organisations can include the cloud in their operational strategy for business gains.