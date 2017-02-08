Smartphone sales decline in Q4 2016

Unit sales declined four per cent and one per cent in value compared to the same period of 2015

Smartphone unit sales in Western Europe declined four per cent in the forth quarter of 2016 according to statistics from GfK.

Unit sales topped 38 million equating to $16.2 million (£12.9) in sales value which was down from 40.4 units equating to $16.3 million (£13) in the forth quarter of 2015.

Despite the results in Western Europe, global unit sales topped over 391 million, growing 6.1 per cent on 2015 with all other markets continuing to grow.

China and Central and Eastern Europe both saw double digit yearly rises in units and going up 17 and 10 per cent respectively and the value of those sales going up 15 and 18 per cent respectively.

Within Western Europe, England’s Black Friday sales were not enough to combat a combined decline of 10 per cent from France and Germany as the market creeps towards saturation.

GfK Global Director of Telecom Research Arndt Polifke (pictured) said: “There is not other technology product that is as intensively used by consumers as the smartphone and as a result, demand remains stable even in saturated markets.

“Exciting innovations such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence, smart home functionality, mobile payments and mobile health mean smartphones have further relevance in developed market.

“Developing regions such as the Middle East/Africa and Emerging Asia have yet to mature and still have significant potential for growth.”