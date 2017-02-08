Tech Data releases revenue guide on public sector

The purpose of the guide is to help resellers maximise sales potential over the public sector

Tech Data has released the ‘Public Sector Peak Guide’ today to inform resellers on priorities and trends in the public sector, and on solutions to attract customers.

Included in the guide is views from Tech Data business leaders on current opportunities and the importance of ISO quality accreditations for resellers selling to the public sector. Specific products are also detailed and offers resellers can take advantage of.

Tech Data public sector marketing manager Kirsty Guy (pictured) said: “With the need to drive efficiencies still very much on the agenda right across the sector, there is an appetite for technology solutions that can help reduce costs and improve outcome.

“The stream of stories about how public services budgets are being cut seems to be never-ending. But instead of putting the brakes on IT spending, the drive for efficiency is increasing the urgency of technology adoption”.