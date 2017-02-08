Vodafone block 100 million unwanted calls

The Network has blocked millions of calls since introducing blocking technology six months ago

Vodafone UK has blocked more than 100 million nuisance calls since rolling out call barring technology across it’s mobile network.

Pioneered by Vodafone, the new technology blocks nuisance calls before they reach their customers without the consumer needing to do anything.

Calls from about false PPI and accident claims and prize scams made up the bulk of the calls that were blocked but some still slipped through the net and reached customers.

Up to two million calls from dialler machines were blocked per day and runs a nuisance call bureau to work with customers to prevent unwanted or threatening calls.

Vodafone UK Commercial Director Glafkos Persianis said:”Our focus is on liberating our customers from the stress of unwanted or fraudulent calls.

“We have also shared our intelligence with industry bodies and the regulator in a bid to create a united front against the sophisticated criminal gangs behind the scams.”