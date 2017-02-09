LG unveils Watch Sport and Watch Style

The range will be the first to run Android Wear 2.0 and will be released later this month

LG has announced two new wearables which will be the first to run Android Wear 2.0

The Korean manufacturer unveiled the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style for $349 and $249 respectively. UK pricing and release date to be confirmed.

Both wearables are powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, feature NFC for contactless payments, Google Assistant built-in, P-OLED displays, 4GB of RAM and titanium bodies. Sensors include: six-axis accelerometer and ambient light.

Android Wear 2.0 brings a revamped interface, enhanced messaging and fitness features with Google Fit.

The LG Watch Sport also features a 1.38-inch display, 430mAh battery, 4G function, built-in GPS, microphone, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, gyroscope, heart-rate sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance.

With the LG Watch Style users get a 1.2-inch display, 240mAh battery, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. IP67 dust and water resistance also features, with a microphone and wireless charging.

Global rollout will begin in the US on February 10 with European and Asian markets to follow. Both will be available via the Google Store and select retailers.

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company CEO Jun Cho said: “This dynamic duo of devices offers cutting-edge functions in terms of personalisation and empowerment, freedom and convenience to meet diverse consumer tastes.”

Google vice president of Android engineering David Singleton added: “We have enjoyed working closely with LG Electronics to craft a deeply integrated hardware and software experience taking full advantage of the new features of Android Wear 2.0 with these new flagship watches.”