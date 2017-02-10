Carphone Warehouse stock prepaid grey Honor 6X exclusively online

Dual-camera device will be available online prepaid in grey for £224.99

Carphone Warehouse will exclusively offer the Honor 6X prepaid in grey from today (February 10).

The smartphone will retail for £224.99 and will only be available in grey from the retailer’s online store.

Honor unveiled the flagship 6X at CES last month (January 3). It distinctly features a 12 megapixel dual-camera system as seen on the Huawei P9. The camera takes pictures using a monochrome and colour RGB lens, producing pictures with richer quality. Front-facing camera utilises a single lens at 8 megapixels.

It features a 5.5 full HD display made with 2.5D curved glass and is powered by a 2.1GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of memory. The 6X debuts an all glass body for Honor devices.

Android 6.0 Marshmallow runs out of the box with an upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat in the pipeline. A hefty 3,340mAh battery is in tow charged via microUSB, and a microSD slot (up to 128GB).