Westcoast sign distribution agreement with Juniper

The distributor now offers datacentre, firewall and mobility solutions from Juniper’s portfolio

IT distributor Westcoast have joined up with network industry leader, Juniper, to boost their offerings.

Juniper’s full networking portfolio including products such as datacentre, firewall and mobility solutions are now being offered to partners of Westcoast.

The new additions will add to Westcoast’s offering for enterprises that they have built over the last year, creating a new sales team who work with partners on business planing, sales and co-marketing.

Westcoast Managing Director Alex Tatham said: “Juniper’s easy to buy, easy to use, security and firewall solutions are recognised throughout the channel.

“Having Juniper on board as a vendor brings us a huge opportunity for growth and fits in beautifully with our strategy around becoming number one for offering hybrid IT solutions.”