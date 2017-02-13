Exertis to showcase portfolio at major event

The ‘Plug in to Exertis’ event will be held at Twickenham Stadium on May 11

Exertis will hold an event to exhibit its portfolio to retailers and resellers at Twickenham Stadium on May 11.

The ‘Plug in to Exertis’ event will showcase over eighty of its “market leading” vendors. Five technology suites will be featured covering audio visual, consumer, enterprise, mobile and print with industry experts speaking on topics relevant to each.

Keynote speakers include Exertis managing director Paul Bryan and former England rugby player Will Greenwood.

Bryan said: “This event is an opportunity for resellers to increase their knowledge in their particular area of interest and to look for opportunities to diversify into new growth areas for their business.

“Understanding our customer requirements is a key ingredient of a successful business relationship and this event also provides us with the opportunity to gain feedback on how our customers want to do business with us, whether that’s in one or all of the technology sectors that we cover. Our job is to make it as easy as possible for our customers to plug into any of these areas.”