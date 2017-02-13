Exclusive: HMD signs Exertis and appoints Jon French to “reignite” Nokia brand

Manufacturer partners with distributor and recruits industry veterans to shake-up the industry

HMD Global has signed a distribution deal with Exertis and appointed Jon French and Sarah Edge as it looks to “reignite” the Nokia brand and “shake up” the industry.

This is a new agreement and not a renewal of the one the distributor signed with Nokia in 2011. Several of its rivals were understood to have competed for this new deal.

The contract has gone live with HMD likely to unveil its first Nokia-branded devices at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month.

Great brand awareness

Exertis mobile sales director Simon Woodman said: “Both companies have a great deal of mutual respect having worked together previously.