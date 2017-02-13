Incipio appoints two Brightstar veterans to drive UK growth

Ian Jeffery and Dave Rogers bring a combined 30 years of experience to the case manufacturer

Incipio has hired Ian Jeffery and Dave Rogers in sales manager roles as it looks to boost growth in the UK.

Jeffrey will join as UK telco sales manager, departing from his previous role with Belkin as business development manager, a position he held for two years. Prior to Belkin Jeffrey spent over eight years with Brightstar in various roles including category manager for cases and other accessories.

Rogers has been appointed as EU telcos sales manager, having departed his role as head of online at Brightstar. He had amassed over ten years with the distributor in a variety of roles. In his recent role he oversaw strategic vision for progression of online sales.

Incipio boasts a range of smartphone cases in its portfolio including Kate Spade, Jack Spade, and Bang & Olufsen. It recently acquired Griffin Technology in August 2016.

Incipio Group managing director of EMEA Neil Edwards (pictured) said: “We’re really excited about our new appointments and know that both Ian and Dave will add a great deal of value to the Incipio Group, and our commitment to fast expansion in the UK and wider European market.”