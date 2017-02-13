Onecom offer free broadband installation to Coventry businesses

The offer is in support of a Government drive to get more businesses connected to high-speed internet

Onecom are offering free installation of ultra-fast fibre broadband as part of their ‘Lighting Up Coventry’ campaign.

The rollout of fibre to the premises (FTTP) technology means that businesses can receive high internet speeds at low costs and comes after Coventry, amongst a handful of other cities, was named as a Gigabit City.

Onecom have launched the ‘Lighting Up Coventry’ campaign after the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Phillip Hammond, announced in his autumn statement a one billion pound push to support the roll out of high-speed broadband.

The installation that Onecom are offering is worth £2,000 but will come at no cost to any Business in Coventry that also takes ultra-fast fibre broadband.

Onecom CEO Darren Ridge said: “Coventry is one of just a few cities to benefit first from the rollout of this new technology.

“Fibre to the Premises technology is capable of incredible speeds yet it costs less than comparable leased line and Ethernet.

“It is the ideal solution for small and medium sized businesses, particularly those who are improving their systems through voice over internet calling and cloud technology.”